Meradong rep appointed as new CVLB S’wak chairman

KUCHING (May 18): Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing has been appointed as Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak’s new chairman, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee in a statement said the appointment letter was handed over to Ding at a simple ceremony on May 17.

A familiarisation session between the chairman and CVLB staff were also held where Ding was introduced to CVLB Sarawak board members.

CVLB Sarawak director Masitah Annuar also briefed and reported to Lee and Ding on the board’s function and update on its latest progress.

Also present at the session were Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, CVLB member Milton Foo and representatives from relevant agencies.