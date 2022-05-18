Miri gives SEA Games silver medallist Azri warm welcome home

MIRI (May 18): Loud cheers filled Miri International Airport upon the arrival home of Azri Azmat Sefri around 7.50pm last night.

Among those waiting to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA) bodybuilding silver medalist in the 55kg and below category was Miri deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad and Miri Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association ex-president Abdul Aziz Sepin.

When contacted by The Borneo Post today, the Kampung Pengkalan Lutong resident said he was overwhelmed by the reception.

“I never expected to win any medal for the country during the competition because most of the athletes competing in the category were more experienced and senior in the field,” said the 29-year-old.

Azri, who works with the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) here, said it was his first time representing Malaysia.

“All this while, I’ve competing for several local bodybuilding competitions such as Mr Miri, Mr Sarawak, and Mr Malaysia.

“This Sea Games was my first competition and it has served the best exposure for me to increase my sporting skills in bodybuilding,” he said.

Azri added it was indeed a memorable moment to see the Jalur Gemilang flying after placing second in the event on May 13.

“I’m now continuing to give my focus on Mr Asia, which would be held in July in the Maldives,” he said.

Azri has been involved in bodybuilding since 2013 and won the 2016 Mr Malaysia 2016 title for the light fly category of below 60kg.