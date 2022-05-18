PWD to build Ranau-Kiulu diversion road

TUARAN (May 18): Works to construct a diversion at Kilometer 19.2 of the Kiulu-Ranau road which was closed on Wednesday due to a road collapse would start latest by Thursday.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai on Wednesday visited the affected site to inspect the damage, where he was briefed on the repair works by State Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Ali Ahmad Hamid.

Also present was District Public Works Department engineer Farini Awang.

“The Public Works Department will do a temporary diversion for all types of vehicles to pass and the work is expected to be completed in a few days. Works for a long-term solution is also being planned.

“As soon as we learned about the landslide, we immediately notified the director and district engineer. The Public Works Department has quickly sealed off the road to avoid any untoward incident, and we thank them for their prompt action,” said the Kiulu assemblyman.

According to Ali Ahmad, commuters could use the Tamparuli-Ranau road and the gravelled Pahu-Sinulihan road as alternative routes for the time being until the temporary diversion is completed.

It was reported that a small landslide occurred on the banks of the Jalan Pukak-Pahu-Nulu road on May 13 due to prolonged rain.

Due to safety concerns, one direction of the road was closed. Another landslide was reported to have occurred at the same spot on Tuesday evening, prompting the Public Works Department to close both directions of the route.