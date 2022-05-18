Ranau-Kiulu road cut off by landslide

TUARAN (May 18): A landslide along Jalan Ranau/Kiulu at Kilometer 19.2 of Jalan Pukak Pahu Nulu has caused the road to be impassable to all vehicles.

Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Inseyur Ali Ahmad Hamid said engineers immediately closed off a section of the road which connects Kampung Lokos and Kampung Pahu.

He said those using Jalan Kiulu-Rondogung heading towards Ranau have been advised to use alternative routes such as Jalan Tamaparuli-Ranau.

Meanwhile, PWD district engineer Farini Awang said one section of the road had been closed due to a minor landslide on May 13 that was caused by continuous rain.

“At about 5pm yesterday, another landslide occurred at the same location causing both directions to be closed due to safety factors.

“Safety cones and hazard signs with reflective lights have been put up in preparation for maintenance works, while road users are reminded to abide by instructions and signboards to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said he had contacted the Tuaran PWD district engineer to close the road after receiving a complaint about the incident.

“Although I am overseas, I am closely monitoring the situation and the engineer has informed me that the concessionaire will bear the responsibility for repairing the damage to the road,” he said in a separate statement.