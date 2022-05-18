Rep: Aye from S’wak govt a must to use state’s spectrum when Land Code (Amendment) Bill passed

KUCHING (May 18): All telecommunications companies that are using Sarawak’s spectrum will need to get approval from the Sarawak government and pay levies or licences to Sarawak once the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 is passed, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Chieng Jin Ek.

“With the passing of this amendment Bill, Sarawak can control and regulate our spectrum, which is the invisible radio frequencies that wireless signal travels on.

“At the moment, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has the rights to issue spectrum licence for telco companies such as Maxis, Celcom, Digi, Telecom and others. It is unfair to Sarawak, and it is the time now for Sarawak to have our share too,” he said in his debate speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday

Chieng said it is an indisputable fact that all forms of land, as newly defined in the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022, including that column of the airspace above the surface of the earth on the land, belong to Sarawak.

He pointed out that the amendment Bill is a milestone for Sarawak as it is a matter of sovereignty, while voicing his support for it.

“The amendment of this Bill is to provide for a more comprehensive definition of ‘land’ which is in line with the definition of ‘land’ in other Malaysia laws, such as the National Land Code.

“With the passing of this amendment Bill, the new definition of ‘land’ shall include all things on earth, below earth, land covered with water, and now column of the airspace above earth of Sarawak. It is important to Sarawak,” he said.

Chieng noted that the amendment Bill not only provides for a more comprehensive definition of ‘land’, a new definition of ‘carbon storage’ and ‘spectrum’, but also provides the Sarawak government the rights to control and regulate land and airspace.

“(Also), to make provisions for regulating the use of land both onshore and in the Continental Shelf of Sarawak for the storage of carbon dioxide by oil and gas companies operating at Sarawak as part of the global strategy for the reduction of emission of carbon dioxide.

“With the amendment of this Bill, the government can seek extra income, increase job opportunities, and fight climate change for the benefits of people and the world,” he said.

The bill was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali earlier.