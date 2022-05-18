Sabah Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition June 9-10

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): The 9th Sabah Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (SOGCE) will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from June 9 to 10.

SOGCE organizing chairperson Dolly Jimayol said that the theme of the event is “Stimulating Investment, Driving Industrialisation of the Oil and Gas Industry in Sabah” and it will be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.

“This edition focuses on propelling and sustaining the oil and gas industry in Sabah which still has great potential with emphasis on stimulating investment, driving industrialization of this industry that creates employment and ultimately contribute to the growth of Sabah’s economy,” she said to the media at the Sabah Oil and Gas Development Corporation Sdn Bhd’s (SOGDC) office at Wisma Innoprise on Wednesday.

Among the topics that would be presented during the conference is the current overview of the oil and gas industry as well as on deep water oil and gas fields.

Dolly said that many oil and gas companies were turning to ways to reinvent their business models that focus on their goals for energy transition, aside other focused areas such as environment, social and governance and digitalization and others.

“So, in the conference we will also discuss the challenges and opportunities of energy transition in Malaysia, Malaysian renewable energy roadmap, hydrogen as the future clean and sustainable fuel, technology, challenge and its future as well as carbon capture, usage and storage.”

She added that there will also be discussion on the challenges and sustainability of Malaysian marine vessel providers, recent advances in the South China Sea’s metocean and seismic event as well as the generic aspects of front end engineering design with regard to the construction of marine vessels in the oil and gas industry.

At the same time, there will also be a conversation with Bacho Pilong, who is the senior vice president of Petronas’ project delivery and technology during the conference.

According to Dolly, Bacho is a Sabahan with a humble beginning and urged patrons not to miss the talk.

She added that the event is supported by the Sabah Government through the Industrial Development Ministry and that SOGCE’s main aim was to assist the Sabah government to promote the oil and gas industry in this platform.

“SOGCE also spurs collaborations and partnerships for mutual benefits as well as providing vast opportunities for local contractors to be involved in the oil and gas industry ecosystem,” she said.

Three hundred delegates from throughout Malaysia will be attending the event, with 90 percent coming from the oil and gas industry. A total of 28 exhibitors will also be showcasing their services and products during the two-day event.

Also present at the press conference was SOGDC chief executive officer Haji Abdul Kadir Abdullah @ OKK Haji Damsal.

SOGDC is the co-organiser of the 9th SOGCE.

Abdul Kadir said that they would be showcasing the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), which is owned and developed by SOGDC.

“SOGDC and SOGIP were established by the Sabah government in 2010 to spearhead the development in the oil and gas downstream activities in Sabah,” he said.