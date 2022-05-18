SAPP: No need to be harsh on Sabah IC

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Youth is confident that the Sabah Cabinet will make Sabah identity card (IC) a reality because this is what Sabahans crave for, said its deputy youth chief, Charles Yong.

“There isn’t any need for SAPP to ‘threaten’ the state government pushing for the implementation of Sabah IC, as a study conducted by Institute of Development Studies (IDS) in May 2020 clearly shows 92% of Sabahans want Sabah-specific identity card, a gradual process to filter out dubious documents issued to foreigners, such as through the infamous Projek IC, and address the state’s perennial undocumented migrants issue,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Charles revealed there is one Michele On who posted an infographic in the WhatsApp group named “Awan Biru Kundasang”, impersonating SAPP President Datuk Yong Teck Lee, with a threatening message written in Malay “Jika Sabah IC tidak dilaksanakan SAPP akan tarik sokongan terhadap Ketua Menteri Sabah dan keluar daripada GRS dalam masa terdekat” translated as “If Sabah IC is not implemented SAPP will withdraw support for the Sabah Chief Minister and leave GRS in the near future” and attached with SAPP party’s logo.

The photo was taken when SAPP was organising a gathering to promote Sabah IC at the Deasoka Square, Gaya Street last Sunday.

Charles, who is also a supreme councillor, said a Warisan assemblyman had asked Yong, who is also Sabah nominated assemblyman a similar question “If the Sabah IC is not implemented, will SAPP withdraw support for the Sabah Chief Minister and leave the GRS?” after he proposed Sabah IC in the last state assembly sitting two months ago.

“Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee replied, ‘kami tau, kami GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) ada manifesto’, of which Sabah IC is one of the pledges.”

Charles, accompanied by SAPP Youth vice chairman Dexter Chin, Youth Exco Clarence Oh and Hu Wenzhong, made a police report on Wednesday at the Luyang police Sstation against the fake message by Michelle which was done with mischief and intention to mislead.

It is hope the police will take action against this person for abusing the social media to spread lies.