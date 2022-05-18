Sarawak Land Code amendment to create new revenue streams, employment, says Chukpai

KUCHING (May 18): The Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 would create new revenue streams for Sarawak if it is passed, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

He explained the amendment would ensure land use is more sustainable and comprehensive, while guaranteeing environmental sustainability in line with the government’s intention to address climate change.

“Ultimately, this will benefit Sarawak and the people as a whole with the creation of ‘new revenue streams’ to generate income for the state of Sarawak through rights over spectrum and carbon storage on Sarawak’s land as well as to create employment opportunities for Sarawakians,” he said when debating the Bill at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Chukpai said he supported the amendment as presented by Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“In addition, the Bill also provides for control by the Sarawak government over the spectrum in the airspace above the land in Sarawak and regulates the use of land onshore and on the continental shelf of Sarawak for carbon dioxide storage by oil and gas companies operating in Sarawak as part of a global strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“I am confident that when this amendment is passed it will provide the rights to the government to regulate and control the use of spectrum in the airspace above and land use for carbon storage,” he said.

Chukpai stressed merely caring for the environment is no longer an option.

“It is something we must do if we want to ensure a suitable and safe environment for future generations. That is why nations around the world are united to identify methods and enact laws that are capable of helping to preserve our planet.

“The spirit of ‘Jaga Sarawak’ and ‘Intu Sarawak’ are implicit in this amendment that proves Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of the Premier is sincere in safeguarding the rights of Sarawak,” he added.