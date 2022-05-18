Two Tawau villages receive land titles

TAWAU (May 18): The Sabah government has approved the giving of land titles to two villages within the Tanjung Batu areas which are Kampung Budaya Pasir Putih and Kampung Tanjung Batu Laut near here.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor handed over the village gazette to the two villages to Tawau Municipal Council president Joseph Pang during the Sabah Softwoods Berhad’s Hari Raya open house at Pasir Putih.

“The Sabah government has approved the giving of the land titles to the two villages in the Tanjung Baru area.

“Hence, with the giving of the land titles, the people living in the village do not need to fear anymore since it has been made into a village reserve,” he said.

Also present was Hajiji’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Juliah Salag, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Land and Survey Department director Datuk Sr Bernard Liew.

During his visit, Hajiji attended several open houses, including the Titingan family’s and Kalabakan Bersatu division’s.

Hajiji also visited the Tawau Association for Deaf People’s building and spent some time with the children who were learning there, together with the association’s staff.

During the event, Hajiji handed over a Sabah government contribution of RM1 million for the construction of the association’s new building and another RM50,000 for its operations cost.

The contribution was handed over to the chairman of the association, Dr Lo Vun Kong.