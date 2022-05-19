15 plant species recorded digitally under UMS project

KOTA MARUDU (19 MAY): Fifteen plant species at the botanical garden at the Walai Tobilung Cultural Centre were successfully recorded digitally under the QR Code University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 2.0 project.

The project was led by the UMS Social Science and Humanity Faculty’s senior lecturer, Dr Jurry Foo together with the QR Code project UMS group, the faculty, the Co-Curriculum and Student Development Centre at UMS, and the Cultural Centre.

According to Jurry, the project enabled the exchange of knowledge to the community as well as served as an exposure and training for the students under him to apply the knowledge they have acquired at the university to the local community.

“All 15 QR codes and the information of the plants created by the students have been uploaded to the Walai Tobilung Facebook,” he said.

“It is hoped that the expertise and basic knowledge acquired in the programme can be used to record the other plant species at the centre,” he said.

The two-day programme was assisted by two UMS students, Dayang Fairuzziamh and Camelia Martin, who served as facilitators.

“At the moment, I am using my own money to fund the project,” he said, adding that efforts are being made to get more funding to realise more series of the QR code project,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder of the cultural centre, Janes Kansirong said that the project will add value to the Walai Tobilung which is undergoing assessment for recognition as a Geopark Kinabalu by UNESCO.