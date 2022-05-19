Ahead of Gawai, express bus tickets for May 28-30 trips in Bintulu sold out

BINTULU (May 19): Express bus tickets here are almost sold out especially for the May 28, 29 and 30 trips ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebration on June 1.

Lanang Express station master Faizal Osman when met yesterday said the reason was not due to too many passengers, but rather there were not enough bus drivers to go around.

“Many bus drivers have resigned since the imposition of the movement control order (MCO). It is very difficult to convince them to come back as most have been employed elsewhere.

“We have many buses but unfortunately not enough drivers,” he said.

Faizal said night trips during the three dates have all been snapped up, while only a few seats are left available for trips during the day.

“I think most people are using their own vehicles now since we have good roads, except for big families who have no better options but to use bus,” he said.

Faizal added that express bus companies were now operating differently from past years where multiple trips were common.

“For example, for a 6am trip, we might have two or three buses going all at once, but now it is no more. Even one (trip) is not a guarantee.”

On the Gawai celebrations, he said the ‘hot’ seats were the Bintulu-Sibu and Bintulu-Sri Aman routes.

“Passengers have bought their tickets early. There is no booking. Once paid, there is no refund if they want to cancel the trips,” he said.

According to him, many express bus companies are now facing a similar problem – aging drivers – and predicted even fewer buses on the road in 10 years’ time.

“Unless the bus drivers are paid higher, not many people are willing to work with bus companies. Lorry drivers are better paid compared to bus drivers.”

He said 85 per cent of bus drivers are now aged 50 and above, while people in their 20s are not interested in the job.

Meanwhile, Hajijah Yunus, who mans the Borneo Bus ticket counter here, said all seats for trips between May 27 and 30 have sold out.

“We have two buses available for the Bintulu-Sarikei-Sri Aman and Bintulu-Betong-Lubok Antu routes. The two ‘hot’ routes are Bintulu-Sarikei and Bintulu-Sri Aman,” she said.

She added that Gawai-bound passengers bought their tickets as early as May 1.

Nurtijah Tira from Eva Bus said they too had no more seats for those wanting to go home to celebrate Gawai this year.

Seats for the May 27 to 30 routes have all been taken up, she said.