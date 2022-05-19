Chinese federation president: Be ready for price hike

KUCHING (May 19): Federation of Sarawak Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee tells the people to be ready for price hikes of almost all goods in the market.

“One of the main reasons for the rising prices of goods is interruption and disruption of the entire supply chain for world trade. Logistics, production volume and current war are all impacting supply and demand in the global market and economy, creating chain reactions for all goods.

The effects are felt across the entire world,” he stated.

“As every level and sector in the economy are affected, it is the consumers at the end of the supply chain who would be most affected.

“Many governments of major countries are already taking immediate action in managing their macroeconomics. One measure is the increase of interest rates to control inflation rate.

“Other measures like imposition of control of prices on major food items, or even government subsidies on controlled items are all possible measures that can be considered as immediate short term measures until world trade stabilised and returns to normal,” he said.