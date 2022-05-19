Cops nab suspect for threatening to kill security guard at Suai plantation

LAWAS (May 19): Police nabbed a 35-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a security guard at an oil palm estate in Suai, Niah.

In a statement, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel following a report lodged by the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect had approached him at his post and threatened to kill him.

“As the suspect was armed with a machete, the victim fled as he feared for his safety,” said Alexson.

“When he returned to the post, the suspect had gone but he had left the machete there.”

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.