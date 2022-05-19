Decision on Cradle Fund CEO’s murder case postponed to June 21

SHAH ALAM (May 19): The decision on Cradle Fund chief executive Officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan’s murder case, whether Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers who are charged with murdering him will be freed or ordered to defend themselves, has been set on June 21.

Lawyer Rahmat Hazlan, representing the three accused, said he was informed of the new date by the court last May 17.

Prior to this, the court had set May 30 to deliver the decision.

“The new date for decision on the case is set on June 21, 2022 at 9am,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The prosecution closed its case last February 14 after calling 57 witnesses, including the deceased’s older siblings, brothers Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Malek Reedzwan and sister Che Elainee; Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Edwin Galan Anak Teruki; Pathology Forensic Officer from Kuala Lumpur Hospital Dr Siew Sheue Feng; Dr Prashant Sanberker and a security guard at the deceased’s residence, Raju Kumar Pandit.

Hearing of the case began on September 6, 2019.

On March 12, 2019, Samirah Muzaffar, 47, and the two teenagers, now aged 19 and 16, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, are all charged with murdering Nazrin at his house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the following day. – Bernama