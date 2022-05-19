DUN nominates Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim for senator post

KUCHING (May 19): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim has been nominated for a senator post by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Ahmad will replace Dr Zaiedi Suhaili whose term expires on July 18.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah proposed Ahmad for the senator post, and Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn seconded the proposal.

Abdul Karim said Ahmad, a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member, has extensive experience in the field of Stock Trading at Sarawak Securities Sdn Bhd (now known as Kenanga Investment Bank) before venturing into the commercial banking sector for 16 years at Bank Utama Bhd (now known as RHB Bank Bhd).

“His last rank and position at Bank Utama Bhd was Executive Vice President and Head, Strategic Planning Division and Head, East Malaysia and Brunei Division. He is also quite skilled in administration, business and even politics.

“Ahmad is also actively involved in non-governmental organisations and sports as an official. With his vast experience and active background I believe that he can perform his duties as a senator successfully,” he said.

There was no other nomination for the senator’s post during the sitting and Ahmad has submitted his Letter of Acceptance for his nomination.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters at the DUN complex after his nomination yesterday, Ahmad said he did not expect to be nominated so soon as Dr Zaiedi ‘s term only expires in July.

He added that he was only informed of his nomination two days ago and was taken by surprise.

“I would like to thank our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and all members of DUN from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak who nominated me as a senator.

“I promise I will do my best, when serving as a senator in the Dewan Negara,” said Ahmad.

The term of office of a senator is three years and senators may only be re-appointed once, consecutively or non-consecutively.

The Dewan Negara or the Senate is the upper house of the Parliament of Malaysia, consisting of 70 senators, of whom 26 are nominated by the state legislative assemblies, with two senators for each state, while the other 44 are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, including four who are appointed to represent the federal territories.

The Senate usually reviews legislation that has been passed by the lower house, the Dewan Rakyat, and all Bills must usually be passed by both the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara, before they are sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for royal assent.