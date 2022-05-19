GPS reps: Passing of Bill timely, gives Sarawak control over its airspace

KUCHING (May 19): The passing of the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will enable the state to regulate and control over its airspace, including spectrum and usage of land for carbon storage, said Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian).

He said under the amendment, the word ‘spectrum’ is being introduced which refers to invisible radio frequencies that wireless signal travels on.

“At present, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has the rights to issue spectrum licences and this amendment will provide legal rights for Sarawak as far as under the Land Code is concerned.

Based on information obtained from the MCMC, in 2016, one telco (company) is paying RM598.55 million to obtain a spectrum license,” he said when debating the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 yesterday.

He said the tabling of the amendment Bill signified a brighter future for Sarawakians and he believed that another door of opportunity will open to give additional value to the existing Land Code.

“I am indeed thankful to the Sarawak government for having the foresight to propose for the amendment of the Sarawak Land Code as we march ahead to be more involved in the digital economy that had been promoted by our Premier of Sarawak since 2017,” he added.

He also said that once the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 is passed by the august House, this will create a new dimension in Sarawak’s course to re-engineer its economy that would lead to creating new source of revenue to the state.

“The time has come for us to acknowledge that our rights on our land are no longer confined to what lies on the surface or underneath, but also the air space around the land,” said Abdul Yakub.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii (GPS-Repok) in his debate on the same proposed amendment Bill said it is time for the state to update its definition of ‘land’ in the Land Code while also enacting legislation with respect to carbon and spectrum storage.

“By passing this Bill, it will ensure that the environmental sustainability of the state is preserved. Environmental sustainability today not only covers the soil, but also, below the surface of the soil, minerals, the fauna and flora that depend on it, and even the air space.

“The need to pass this Bill and subsequently develop a policy that covers this aspect comprehensively, will enable Sarawak’s lands to be protected,” he said.

He said the Sarawak government has been working actively with government agencies and local authorities in its efforts to address global issues, climate change, carbon stocks and efforts towards zero carbon.

“Efforts to address environmental problems should not be the sole responsibility of the government.

“It should also be supported by the community regardless of background to avoid the depletion or reduction of natural resources, as well as the quality of the long-term environment,” he stressed.

In his speech, Huang said the exploration and implementation of carbon storage services should be monitored so that the state can attract other potential regional customers.

“With more businesses setting net zero emission targets, there will be a need for large investments towards carbon traps and the use of energy efficient technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.