Lack of cross-border trade behind poor response to Tebedu Industrial Estate

KUCHING (May 19): The lacklustre response from investors towards Tebedu Industrial Estate is due to extremely limited cross-border trade actvities at Tebedu-Entikong resulting from restrictions put in place by the Indonesian government since 2014, said Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

The Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment said the state and federal governments are continually holding talks with the Indonesian government to normalise cross-border trade at Tebedu-Entikong.

“At the same time, the Malaysian government has suggested to the Indonesian government to develop border areas such as Tebedu-Entikong into a centre for trade development and industrial activities, including small and medium enterprises.

“Additionally, the Sarawak government has fulfilled the Indonesian government’s request to widen the road at the border and also rebuild the border gate, at a cost of RM2 million, to ease the movement of cargo vehicles,” he said during the question-and-answer session yesterday.

Mussen was responding to Dr Simon Sinang Bada (GPS-Tebedu) who asked on the status of Tebedu Industrial Estate, which was fully completed in 2012, and whether the Sarawak government had any plans to revive it.

The deputy minister said that the federal government has approved an allocation of RM100 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan to upgrade the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex in Tebedu.

“On our part, the International Trade and Investment Ministry will continue to carry out promotions to draw investments into Sarawak including at Tebedu Industrial Estate.”

Replying to a supplementary question, Mussen said the ministry had recently received an application for a wood-based industry involving an investment of RM22.3 million, and which could provide 35 job opportunities.

The application was supported and is awaiting land approval, he said.

He also revealed that previously, there were two approved applications but both companies decided not to proceed due to the cross-border trade restrictions at Tebedu-Entikong.

Mussen also said Indonesia is preparing domestic and internal order for dry port management at Entikong, in line with the gazettement of Entikong as an international port under the United Nations Location Code.