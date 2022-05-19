No rest for Sarawak musclemen after SEA Games

KUCHING (May 19): There is no break for national bodybuilding athletes Buda Anchah and Dr Malvern Abdullah after having staged a commendable performance at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.

Buda, 50, said their next mission would be the Asian and World championships, this July and November, respectively.

It is informed that the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports would take place in Maldives, while the World meet is to be held in Phuket, Thailand.

“Definitely, I cannot enjoy this year’s Gawai Dayak too much,” he said in jest when met by The Borneo Post after he and Malvern arrived at Kuching International Airport (KIA) today, where Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) held a homecoming ceremony for the athletes.

In the SEA Games, Sri Aman-born Buda contributed a silver medal to Malaysia from the Men’s 70kg category, while Malvern received bronze medals from Men’s 65kg and Mixed Pairs (partnering with Shelen Aderina Kok) categories.

Another Sarawakian, Azri Asmat Sefri, also made an impressive debut by bagging the silver medal from Men’s 55kg category. He arrived in Miri on Tuesday night, to a rousing welcome at the airport.

Overall, the Malaysian bodybuilding team brought home one gold, three silver and four bronze medals from the biennial sports meet in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, Buda took the opportunity to thank Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for his support and encouragement, as well as Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for all the assistance rendered to him, Malvern and Azri.

“To my family, I wouldn’t be here without them.

“Not to forget, our gratitude to the SSC for its ongoing support to us and Sarawak bodybuilding, to Sarawak Bodybuilding Association, to the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation, and also to the media here for the ongoing coverage,” he said.

Adding on to Buda’s remarks, Malvern also expressed appreciation to the management of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak for their understanding and allowance for him to continue his pursuit in bodybuilding.

“They (UiTM) have been really supportive. My love and gratitude as well for my family and friends, and I believe I represent Buda and Azri in conveying our appreciation to all the bodybuilding fans here,” said the 47-year-old business and economy lecturer.

Representing the SSC at the ceremony in KIA were Its corporate management division head Yenyen Wong and its sports development (bodybuilding) officer Villaivan Jee.