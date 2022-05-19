Petros chairman emerges as second-largest shareholder in Zecon

KUCHING (May 19): Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) non-executive chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Hamid Bugo has emerged as the second-largest shareholder of Zecon Bhd (Zecon) following his purchase of 19.051 million shares in the Sarawak-based construction and property firm.

According to a filing to Bursa Malaysia, Hamid’s total stake rose to 13.4 per cent or 19.751 million shares after the acquisition.

In another filing in the same day, Zecon said Digital Network Sdn Bhd ceases to be a substantial shareholder following this disposal.

The acquisition and disposal were made via a business transaction.

According to Zecon’s 2021 annual report, Digital Network was Zecon’s second-largest shareholder with 13.392 million shares or 9.09 per cent of the company as at March 23, 2022.