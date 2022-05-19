Premier: When it comes to S’wak rights, we’ll stand up to Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 19): The Sarawak government may follow the lead of the federal government on certain matters, but will not back down when it comes to upholding the state’s rights, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Of course, we do follow the federal government but when it is for Sarawak, we will fight for our rights,” he said in his speech during a media appreciation night here Wednesday.

“When it comes to your rights, you have to protect them. There are no ‘spins’ about it.”

Abang Johari proceeded to thank Sarawakians for putting their trust in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to continue leading the state, as seen by the coalition’s large win in the state election last year.

The polls saw GPS winning 76 out of the 82 seats.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said at the event that a media convention would be held in the near future whereby journalists would come up with a draft on media code of ethics, among other things.

On this, Abang Johari said he fully supported such a move in view of the media’s role in disseminating information to the public.

“When it comes to journalism, there has to be a certain ethic practised. Surely, we need the involvement of quality and experienced individuals in the field of journalism to share their views in formulating a proper code of ethics,” he said.

Among those who attended the media appreciation night were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.