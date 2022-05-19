Rayong backs Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022

KUCHING (May 18): The Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 is good news for Sarawakians as it will give a comprehensive meaning to the new definition of ‘land’, said Dr Johnical Rayong (PSB-Engkilili).

The Opposition assemblyman said the amendment would make it even more comprehensive than the National Land Code, as the current Land Code in Sarawak does not include matters such as airspace above the land, and also control of any property in the airspace.

“I believe this is the best way for the state to move forward. Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is far-sighted in this regard,” he said when debating the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022.

He added the amendment would enable the state government to ensure that spectrum in the airspace over land would be regulated and used in accordance with plans, and for the establishment or improvement of state-wide telecommunications infrastructure.

This will also support the economic transformation of Sarawak under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, he pointed out.

Rayong said he thus supported the amendment which was presented to Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

He added that even though he is a member of the Opposition bloc, he would support any law introduced for the benefit of the people.