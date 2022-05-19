SAR team searches for body of croc attack victim in Lundu after recovering only head

KUCHING (May 19): A search is currently ongoing to locate the body of a male victim who is believed to have been attacked by a crocodile at Kampung Kangka in Lundu today.

Lundu district police chief DSP Damatarius Lautin said so far only the victim’s head has been recovered.

According to sources, the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by a crocodile behind his house around 2pm.

The search and rescue is being conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), police and several villagers along the river in the area.

The victim’s head has also been brought to the Lundu Hospital for further action.