Sibu Health office seeks public’s cooperation to curb rise of dengue cases

SIBU (May 19): Thirty-one dengue cases have been recorded in Sibu division between Jan 1 to May 15 this year, with expected increase of dengue cases due to reopening of economic sectors.

Sibu Divisional Health Office in a statement said the number of dengue cases were expected to increase back to the time before the pandemic due to reopening of most business sectors and movement of people.

Between Jan 1 and May 15, 2020, a total of 120 dengue cases had been recorded in Sibu Division, while during the same period last year (2021), 18 cases were recorded, it said.

Business proprietors, homeowners and the public in general, are therefore urged to play their parts in eliminating mosquito breeding sites by doing regular checks of stagnant water and cleanliness in and around their premises.