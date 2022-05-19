Stats Dept: Malaysia’s labour productivity up by 2.7 pct in Q1 2022

PUTRAJAYA (May 19): Malaysia’s labour productivity as measured by value-added per employment picked up in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022) by 2.7 per cent to record RM23,129 per person compared to RM22,500 per person in the same quarter last year.

“Employment went up 2.2 per cent to a total of 15.6 million persons. This was in tandem with the relaxation of standard operating procedures allowing social events and gatherings, and businesses to resume to full capacity as the country entered Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

“This scenario had resulted in a favourable trend of the labour market during the quarter,” said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today following the release of the Labour Productivity, First Quarter 2022 report.

Elaborating on the performance of labour productivity measured by value-added per hour worked, he said the highest total hours worked was posted by 4.6 per cent to record 8.9 billion hours as longer business operation hours were observed in this quarter.

“From the economic sector point of view, three sectors registered positive growth of labour productivity by value-added per employment during the quarter namely services, manufacturing and agriculture,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said with the emergence of greater positive economic indications, the economy, as well as the labour market, would expand further in the months ahead. – Bernama