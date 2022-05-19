Teachers are Sabah Quran recital champions

TAWAU (19 MAY): Hamdi Yusop, a primary religious school teacher and Nur Faten Izzati Rablin, an Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) Class teacher, emerged as the qari and qariah champions of the Sabah State Level Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition 1443H/2022M here on Wednesday night.

Hamdi, who represented Papar district and Nur Faten Izzati, who represented Kota Kinabalu district, each received a cash prize of RM10,000 along with a trophy and certificate of participation as well as accompanying prizes including a hajj pilgrimage package.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin presented prizes to the winners at a ceremony at the Tawau Community Hall here which was also attended by wife, Toh Puan Norlidah’s RM Jasni and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hamdi obtained 89.3 per cent marks which surpassed the score of qari from Putatan, namely Nashraf Ideen Nahar who got 89 per cent marks, while Zunaidi Misdaranai representing Kota Kinabalu obtained 85.8 per cent marks for third place.

Nur Faten Izzati who got 88 per cent marks over qariah Nabilah Syafawati Sapari from Nabawan obtained 80 per cent marks while Putatan’s representative, Pangir Dayang Saliah Awang Salleh secured third place with 78.6 per cent marks.

Hamdi was also announced as the overall champion taking home an RM1,000 cash prize and an accompanying trophy.

Hamdi and Nur Faten Izzati will represent Sabah at this year’s National Quran Recital which is scheduled to be held in Johor in June.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Juhar said the country needed a society that was passionate about progress, not only technically but also one that combined religious and entrepreneurial values.

“Within this framework, I very much welcome the government’s efforts to create integrated schools that integrate religious and academic education in a balanced way.

“Similarly, the emphasis is given to science and technology, engineering and mathematics subjects as well as technical and vocational education and training,” he said.

Also present was Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.