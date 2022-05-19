Trailer lorry catches fire after crash in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 19): A trailer lorry caught fire following a single-vehicle accident near a petrol station along Bintulu-Miri coastal road Wednesday night.

Fire and Rescue Department operations centre in a statement said two fire engines from Bintulu and Samalaju fire stations were deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 10.21pm.

The trailer lorry which was not loaded at the time of the fire was completely destroyed when the 13 firemen arrived at the scene.

Fortunately, the lorry driver escaped unhurt in the incident.

The whole operation ended at 11pm.