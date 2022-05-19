Unifor: Open house, ngabang allowed for Gawai

KUCHING (May 19): The Gawai celebration this year is expected to be merrier as the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has given the green light for outdoor and indoor open houses and visiting (ngabang).

In a protocol released today, Unifor said those engaging in open houses and ngabang are encouraged to wear face masks, although not mandatory.

Only those tested positive for Covid-19 are not allowed to participate, and those with symptoms or incomplete Covid-19 vaccination are not encouraged to participate.

Apart from that, Unifor stated that Pre Gawai celebrations, prayers at houses of worship and banquets after prayers will also be allowed with 100 per cent capacity as long as participants are not tested Covid-19 positive.