13 human rabies fatalities recorded in past 17 months in Sibu Division

SIBU (May 20): Sibu Division recorded a cumulative 13 human rabies fatalities between January last year and May 19 this year, with cases occurring mostly in rural areas.

Sibu Divisional Disaster and Management Committee (SDDMC) said from the total cases, 12 or 92 per cent occurred in rural areas.

Sibu District recorded seven cases, Selangau (4) and Kanowit (2).

“There were two human rabies deaths involving victims below 12 years old – an 11 year-old and a 3-year-old.

“Fatalities between 15 and 30 years old recorded three cases – 16, 17 and 21 years old.

“Fatalities involving those 31 and above accounted for the bulk with eight cases with a 64-year-old being the oldest,” SDDMC said in a statement yesterday.

Additionally, 12 fatalities were due to dog bites that were not vaccinated against rabies, and one fatality involving a vaccinated dog, which was a stray and kept as a pet, but roamed freely.

All the cases did not receive treatment for the bite wounds, it added.