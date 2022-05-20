48 HFMD cases in recorded Sibu from Jan 1 to May 15

SIBU (May 20): Forty-eight hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases have been recorded in Sibu Division between Jan 1 and May 15 this year, up from eight cases in the same period last year.

Divisional Health office said the increase was due to movement and interaction of people following the reopening of economic sectors.

The disease is spread from human to human. There are many subclinical cases who carry the virus but are not sick, making it difficult to contain the disease.

The health office thus advised for wearing of face masks and hand hygiene to keep HFMD at bay.

“Wearing of face masks and hand hygiene remain the only way to reduce the spread of HFMD,” it added.

Separately, the health office said 31 dengue cases were recorded in Sibu division from Jan 1 to May 15 this year, also due to the reopening of economic sectors.

It had said the number of dengue cases was expected to increase to the pre pandemic level due to the reopening of most businesses and movement of people.