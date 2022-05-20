Baru: Sarawak should take over infrastructure responsibilities from federal govt

KUCHING (May 20): Sarawak should take over the infrastructure responsibilities from the Federal Works Ministry to bridge the infrastructure development gap between the state and Peninsular Malaysia, said Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan).

He said this is so that Sarawak can prioritise, plan and design its own connections, rather than making requests to the Federal government and letting the ministry decide for the state.

“It would be better if the Federal government hands over a reasonable portion of the infrastructure budget to us and give us the freedom to plan and execute projects that we need on infrastructure,” he said when debating the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address in the august House today.

Baru said Sarawak’s transport infrastructure is a long way behind that of Peninsular Malaysia.

“The major roads that connect our main Divisions are Federal roads built and maintained by the Federal government, whilst the state government is responsible for state roads.

“Federal roads are all roads declared under the Federal Roads Ordinance (1959) and the major inter-urban roads joining the state capitals and roads leading to points of entry to and exit from the country.

“This means that the decisions on the construction of connections between our major cities and towns are made by the Federal government, the allocations for such projects, and often times the appointment of the contractors, are made by the Federal government,” he said.

Baru said one such project is the Pan Borneo Highway which will connect Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan Indonesia.

“The project is still not completed, and we have passed the 59-year mark of becoming partners with Malaya to form the Federation of Malaysia,” he added.

On education, he said much had been said about dilapidated schools, dropping standards, sub-standard textbooks, the lack of teachers and facilities in Sarawak’s schools, especially those in the rural areas, and the creeping in of religious bias into schools.

Sarawak was meant to have autonomy in policy and administration matters in the area of education, by virtue of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and many felt that it was a mistake for the state government to have relinquished this autonomy in the 70s, he said.

“In order to arrest the further decline of our education system, we need to be able to make the decisions about how we want our young people to be moulded and prepared to face the future. We need to set our own standards, for the future of our people and for Sarawak,” he added.

Baru said Sarawak’s healthcare system and delivery was also subject to the policy decision of the federal government, which put the state in competition with the states of Peninsular Malaysia for resources in terms of infrastructure, healthcare professionals, and equipment.

He observed that many hospitals and clinics in Sarawak are in need of upgrade and maintenance, and more doctors, nurses and other support staff.

“I am of the view that education and healthcare should be included in the concurrent list under Schedule 9 as a responsibility to be shared between the Federal government and Sarawak,” he said.