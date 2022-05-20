Beluran ‘green’ district

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Sabah recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with Beluran declared a ‘green’ district.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Sabah now had one green district, 19 yellow districts, four orange districts and three red districts.

He added that the daily infections were increasing but at a rate that was lower than anticipated.

Penampang recorded 12 new cases, while Kota Kinabalu continued to be the main contributor of new cases with 24 recorded on Friday out of which 18 were sporadic infections.

Other districts recording more than two cases were Sipitang (seven), Papar (five), Sandakan (five) Lahad Datu (three) and Tuaran (three).

Seventeen districts recorded zero new infections.

Meanwhile, the majority of cases are in the 18 years old to 39 years old age group, with 16 cases in the 18-29 years old age group and 12 cases under the 30-39 age group. There were two cases involving infants (below one year old), three cases in the 1-4 years old group, nine cases in the 5-11 years old group, six cases in the 12-17 years old group, seven cases in the 40-49 years old group, three cases in the 50-59 years old group and five cases in the 60-69 years old group.

“A total of 61 of the newly infected are classified under category one and category two while two cases were in category three,” he said.

In his statement, 12 of the new cases involved children who were not eligible for vaccination, while four cases involved people over 11 years old who were yet to be vaccinated.

No death was recorded on Friday.