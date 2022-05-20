Bid to smuggle beer out of Labuan foiled

LABUAN (May 20): The Marine Operation Force (MOF) in Labuan prevented an attempt to smuggle beer out from the district.

Labuan MOF chief Assistant Superintendent Saidul Maruf Rosli said RM144,709.50 worth of beer was seized in an operation along the waters of Menumbok around 4.10am yesterday.

According to the investigation, a team of marine police were patrolling along the waters when they spotted a suspicious boat that was believed heading to Menumbok from Labuan.

“The suspicious boat approached a mangrove area before police approached the vessel for inspection.

“However, two suspects jumped out from the boat and managed to escape,” said Saidul Maruf.

Inspection on the boat found numerous brands of beer worth RM144,709.50 which were believed to have been smuggled out from Labuat to Menumbok.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, said Saidul Maruf in a statement.