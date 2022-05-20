Datuk detained to assist in bribery case probe

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday detained an individual with the title ‘Datuk’ to assist investigation in the soliciting and bribery case of a palm oil mill company.

The 66-year-old suspect, who is also a former civil servant, was arrested at the Sabah MACC office at around 4pm.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

A remand order for the suspect will be made at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.

Karunanithy reminded oil palm mill operators to come forward to assist in the investigation as submitting a false declaration is an offense under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On May 18, a senior state government officer and a retired civil servant were nabbed by the MACC for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to RM700,000 from a palm oil mill company for not reporting the company’s monthly sales declarations to the Sabah Finance Ministry.

The court allowed a seven-day remand against the two suspects beginning May 19 to May 25.