Dr Abd Rahman: Nine projects to resolve low water pressure in Sibu

KUCHING (May 20): Nine projects have been approved to address the water pressure problem in Sibu arising from the increase in water demand due to development and growth.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said these projects should enable the water supply needs in Sibu to be met.

“These projects include the upgrading of Salim water treatment plant from 150 million litres per day (MLD) to 300 MLD, and programme to reduce the non-revenue water rate under Sarawak Phase II – Sibu Water Board,” he said in a reply to Chieng Jin Ek (GPS-Bukit Assek) in the august House yesterday.

Chieng had asked on measures being taken to resolve the low water pressure in Sibu as well as the high rate of water supply interruptions which have affected the daily life of Sibu folk.

Dr Abdul Rahman said another project will enhance the distribution system for Sarawak Phase II – Sibu Water Board, while pipeline extension works from Old Ulu Oya to Sibu West and the construction of Sibu West Storage Tank will also be carried out.

“Other projects include the laying of distribution mains along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, and the laying of dedicated mains from Teku Booster Station to Jalan Teku Pasai as well as construction of Rantau Panjang Storage Tank.

“The proposed laying of 160mm HDPE pipe to Rh Anggau, Tengah Sungai Pasai Siong off Mile 15, Jalan Oya, Sibu is another (project),” he added.