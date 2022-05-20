Dr Annuar: Immediately address any cases of junior doctor bullying in S’wak

SIBU (May 20): Cases of junior doctors being bullied during in hospitals could be happening anywhere, including in Sarawak, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I said serious attention must be given to immediately address the issue.

“But we do not know the extent of it — whether it is severe, moderate, or mild. Maybe the senior doctors or supervisors are trying to be stricter than others, and in the process, undermining the junior ones.

“But to me, whether it (bullying) is severe, moderate, or mild, the issue needs to be tackled immediately by the relevant authorities to prevent it from snowballing into a bigger issue.

“We should not take things lightly because a minor issue could snowball into a major problem later, if it is not nipped in the bud,” he warned today.

He stressed Sarawak does not want an unfortunate incident such as the death of a junior doctor in Penang to happen here.

The Nangka assemblyman backed the formation of the Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently to address the bullying of housemen in public hospitals.

Dr Annuar also welcomed Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki’s suggestion for proper guidelines on the supervision of fresh medical graduates or house officers to be formulated by the Ministry of Health (MoH), as well as for senior doctors and specialists to be given proper professional training on how to supervise house officers with the sole aim of making them competent doctors.

“These suggestions are very relevant. I am of the view that the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Sarawak Health Department should look into it,” said Dr Annuar, who heads the Sibu Hospital Action Committee.

As a medical practitioner himself, Dr Annuar said he understood the stress that came with housemanship.

“I can understand the stress faced by young doctors doing housemanship such as being new to the environment and irregular working hours among others.

“Back in the early 90s when I was doing my housemanship, we were not paid to work on extra hours and there was no day off then. However, we were provided with decent meals,” recalled the UK-trained cardiologist.

Towards this end, he urged senior doctors and specialists to share their knowledge with junior doctors.

“As physicians, we must continue to stay true to the Hippocratic Oath, which among others, is to uphold specific ethical standards.

“Treat everyone with respect and care, irrespective of their backgrounds,” he said.

Recently, the death of a 25-year-old Penang Hospital houseman from a fall outside his residence on April 17 triggered a debate on the purported long-standing toxic culture of bullying junior doctors.

On May 13, Khairy announced the official formation of the task force with eight experts as members, which would be led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation former secretary-general Prof Datuk Siti Hamisah Tapsir.