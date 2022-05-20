DUN sitting: Today hearing of terms of state govt-Petronas settlement deal

BINTULU (May 20): The terms of the commercial settlement agreement signed between the Sarawak government and Petronas in Dec 2020 will be revealed on the fourth day of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will also be asked to explain how the agreement has and will benefit Sarawak.

This is one of the oral questions from Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How posed to the Premier during the question-and-answer session today.

He will be among the 69 members of the august House who will be giving oral questions from 9am today.

Also, there will be the second reading of the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2022 by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Second Minister of Finance and New Economy and Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, will also bring a resolution on the First Supplementary Estimates of Additional Development Expenditure 2022 to the supply committee, which will be followed by the third reading of the Bill before he seeks for approval.

The debate on the TYT address and motion of thanks will resume before the sitting adjourns.