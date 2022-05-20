Five couples choose ‘I love you’ date to tie knot

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Five couples picked May 20 to have their wedding at the Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) on Friday.

They were Chin Teck Vui and Foo Jing Xuan, Vincent Hiew Zhun Hong and Pan Jia Ying, Tsen Su Bing and Lee Tze Sun, Tan Chee Chuan and Khau Jing Ting and Eric Thien Siew Poong and Chong Jet Fung.

KKCCCI Executive Secretary Tan Kor Seng said that the date ‘520’ was significant as it meant ‘wo ai ni’ which means “I love you”.

“So they purposely chose today to have their wedding,” he said at the reception.

Tan said that usually there would be a mass wedding held at the KKCCCI but due to the Covid-19, the National Registration Department limited the number of couples to be wedded to only five.

“We are following strictly the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) set … only up to eight family members are allowed to be part of the wedding,” he said.