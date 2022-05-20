Indonesian couple found dead in Melikin plantation workers’ quarters

KUCHING (May 20): An Indonesian couple was found dead inside a workers’ quarters belonging to an oil palm plantation at Melikin, Serian around 8pm last night.

The bodies were discovered by a plantation worker who informed the plantation’s head of security who were on patrol together with two auxiliary police personnel in the area.

“The head of security then went to the scene and found the couple covered in blood on the kitchen floor,” said Serian District police chief DSP Aswandy Anis.

Early investigations showed that both of the deceased are Indonesians based on identification documents found at the scene.

The female was said to have sustained injuries to the back of her neck while the male sustained injuries to his neck.

“Both the deceased are about 44 and 47 years-old, and their bodies have been transferred to the Serian Hospital for further action,” he added.

He also said both of them were workers at the plantation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempt to commit suicide.