Kuching-born Chinese chess silver medalist determined to win gold in next SEA Games

KUCHING (May 20): Sarawak’s Chinese chess player Russell Sim Yip How is determined to win gold in the next SEA Games after bagging the silver in the XiangQi rapid team event in his debut at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Representing Malaysia in the SEA Games is already an honour, what more to say to contribute a silver medal together with my partner Yeoh Thean Jern.

“We were so close to winning the gold medal, so we shall try even harder next year,” he said in his Facebook page.

The 38-year-old, who lives and works in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, was in good shape by winning the first two rounds until he lost to Singapore’s Alvin Woo.

It was supposed to be a drawable position, but he was hindered by constant mistakes.

“I was heartbroken as a draw would secure a silver medal, and we could fight all out with the strongest Vietnam team.

“During then, I kept on praying before the last round as I was still emotionally affected. I managed to find peace just before the last round and succeeded in forcing a draw against Lai Ly Huynh.

“It was more delightful to know my partner has managed to defeat Nguyen Thanh Bao. Although we managed to tie with Vietnam in terms of team scores, we lost by 1.5 points in individual total scores,” he said.

“Again, thanks to Malaysia XiangQi Federation for their all round support. Our team led by Seckham Wai assisted by Willy Phoon and Wee Seng Tan have contributed so much in ensuring everything else was taken care of so that we could focus on the tournament.

“Not forgetting to also thank Pastor Cheng Kooi Goh, neighbour Grace Assembly, City Impact Church, our friends and family who have been so supportive and motivating,” added Sim.

He picked up the game at the age of seven after watching masters battle each other in matches.

“All the best players came from Kuching and at my father’s coffee shop the Sarawak champions came and played,” he told AFP in an interview.

“I idolised them when I saw them. I saw international grandmasters and I was like ‘Wow, I want to be like them one day,” he said.

Xiangqi’s four medal events were possibly the quietest at the regional games, with almost no spectators at the hillside resort a three-hour drive outside Hanoi, aside from a few volunteers watching.

Despite a muted physical presence, Sim said the matches were viewed intently online and in Malaysia, where there are ‘thousands’ of enthusiasts.