Lengthy cement production plagues construction industry

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): President of the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda), Datuk Chua Soon Ping, has lamented the recent shortage of cement supply in the market.

He said the shortage of supply coupled with the increasing demand due to construction related matters have created an unfavourable situation where long queues are constantly formed in front of Cement Industries Sabah (CIS).

With property developments kicking it up a notch and increasing overall supply from multiple sectors – commercial, industrial and especially residential; the cement supply has to be able to meet the demands of the industry, he said in a statement on Friday.

Chua pointed out that developers are often caught in the middle, having to meet buyer’s demands and juggling constant shortage in cement supply.

Also, this shortage if prolonged will trigger delay of works at construction site as cement is one of the major components of the raw materials used in the building, infrastructures, etc.

“We hope that CIS will troubleshoot this pertinent hurdle urgently to meet the orders promptly, as all sectors are gearing back to the norm to make up the lost time, after the government removed the restricted SOPs to create economic recovery and growth after Covid-19,” he said.