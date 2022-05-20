Minister: Seventy-two areas in Sarawak declared rabies-infected

SIBU (May 20): Seventy-two areas in Sarawak have been declared rabies-infected, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

Giving the breakdown, the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said 22 cases were reported in Serian, eight in Miri, seven cases in Kuching, six each in Sri Aman and Mukah, five each in Sarikei and Bintulu, four in Samarahan, three each in Betong and Sibu, two in Limbang, and one in Kapit.

He also said from January to March 19 this year, there were 20 areas in Sarawak where dogs had tested positive for rabies.

“All these new areas are still within a 10km radius from the rabies-infected areas that were last declared in July 2021,” he said in a press statement today.

According to the list of 20 areas, five cases were reported in Padawan including one in a housing estate; three cases in Kuching (Kampung Sungai Tapang and Wei Yuan Xiang Seafood Batu Kawa); three in Lundu (Kampung Tebako, Kampung Jangkar and Kampung Selampit); two in Sri Aman (Munggu Demam Batu Lintang and Jalan Kedang); two in Sibu (Lorong Kandis 6D and Telok Assan at Jalan Paradom); and one case each in Serian (Jalan Bukit Ensuna), Lubok Antu (Rumah Philip at Sungai Ara), Kabong (Kampung Tengah Perpat), Meradong (Sungai Tulai Bintangor), Bintulu (Tanjong Kidurong) and Miri (Taman Dasing).

On the cumulative figure of anti-rabies vaccination conducted by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) across Sarawak since the outbreak was declared in 2017, Dr Rundi said the number to date was 220,534.

“The level of booster (annual) vaccination for dogs is still low; thus, we urge the public to get their pet dogs vaccinated annually,” he said, adding that the vaccination drive by DVS Sarawak is on-going.

“The owners can bring their dogs to the nearest DVS divisional offices and get their pets vaccinated for free, during regular office hours.”

It is informed that DVS Sarawak is conducting mass vaccination drives at two locations today – SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa in Kuching and Balai Raya Sebauh in Bintulu, running from 9am to 3pm.

The department is also conducting licensing and micro-chipping exercises at these two locations.

In this regard, Dr Rundi called upon all dog owners to bring their pets over to these two locations where the dogs could get free anti-rabies vaccination.

“The owners can also apply for dog licences from the licensing counters run by the representatives of the respective local authorities.

“However, the SOP (standard operating procedures) such as wearing face masks, observing proper social distancing and regular hand-sanitising must be adhered to at all times throughout the vaccination programmes in Kuching and Bintulu,” he stressed.

Under the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order, all dogs in Sarawak must undergo anti-rabies vaccination.

Any owner or person in charge of a dog who fails, without any reasonable cause, to comply with the Order shall be guilty of an offence under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, with the penalty constituting a fine of not exceeding RM2,500.

Also under this Section of the Ordinance, any dog that is without any clear evidence of vaccination may be detained or destroyed.