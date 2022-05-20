New web-based goods delivery, services platform in Labuan

LABUAN (May 20): A new web-based platform has been launched in Labuan, specifically to meet the demand for ordering and delivering goods and services to families in Labuan Federal Territory.

A research initiative backed by Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, and has since grown into a successful business. Research led by Assoc Prof Dr Geoffrey Harvey Tanakinjal, Dean of the Labuan Faculty of International Finance (FKAL) at the UMSKAL, sought to support the government’s proposal to restrict movement and create social distancing.

In June 2021, the testing stage officially began, following the completion of the development stage. In order to ensure that Labuanbiz.com provides benefits to the people of Labuan, the Labuan Corporation (LC) management, led by Hj Rithuan Hj Mohd Ismail, provided matching grant support for two years (2021-2022) that may benefit the people of Labuan through the first e-commerce platform developed for the Labuan community to conduct online buying and selling activities.

Labuanbiz.com is managed and maintained on a daily basis by 3PACS Ventures, a Labuan-based company that is in charge of marketing, registration and platform upkeep.

General manager of Labuanbiz.com, Pearl Koh said Labuanbiz.com is still in its infancy in its impact on the Labuan community.

“There are still issues that necessitate personalized teaching on how to use the platform, as people are generally concerned about security and privacy when engaging with new web services,” she said.

Marketing manager for Labuanbiz.com and president of the Labuan Society, Spencer Panjangou, said vendors and platform users were provided with face-to-face coaching.

He said individuals intending to register as buyers, sellers, or raiders need simply show proof of their address, which may be obtained from utility bills, to complete the registration process.

In this way, rather than having to rent a shop, he said the community can operate from their residence.

Vendors that want to set up a virtual store must provide photos of their products, a brief description of their products, and the logo of their business. The registration process is free of charge.

In addition, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias raised the issue of Labuanbiz.com in Parliament on 28 March 2022 as part of the ministry’s effort to assist and develop a forum for those affected by Covid-19, particularly those who suffered income loss.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk ChM. Ts. Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said Labuanbiz.com is an example of a synergy initiative in which the government encourages local universities (UMS) to connect with the community through research and innovation.

He said the scientific innovation output can then be implemented and supported by the local government (LC) as well as a local commercial entity (3PACS Ventures) for the benefit of the entire community.

After approximately 10 months in operation, Labuanbiz.com already has 236 registered users, 31 vendors and six riders.

“We want to upgrade our systems in the not-too-distant future to incorporate e-wallet capabilities, social media message capabilities, and cross-border transport capabilities, allowing members of the Labuan community to trade outside of the island,” said Pearl.

It is hoped that Labuanbiz.com will continue to receive support from the Federal Territories Ministry, UMS, LC and local businesses, allowing the platform to serve as the first online mall for a variety of brands and operators in Labuan.