Petronas keen for more collaboration during endemic phase

KUCHING (May 20): Petronas Sarawak looks forward to more collaboration with stakeholders especially when Sarawak has entered the Covid-19 endemic phase.

Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mantali said this following the resumption of economic activities during the transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase.

“We certainly are looking forward to more collaboration with our stakeholders during this endemic phase. For an institution like Petronas, we always work with many stakeholders and with the resumption of the economic activities we hope that collaborations could be continued.

“It is quite fair for me to say that everybody, especially the business community, looks forward to the endemic stage, hopefully the normalisation happens as per before, nevertheless Covid-19 is something for us to live with, adapt and adjust according to the state’s SOPs.

“Hopefully, the economy will recover and everybody will be able to participate in the new economic situation and of course for us, we wish everybody well,” said Zulaihi.

He told this to The Borneo Post when met during the Petronas Berambeh Raya Aidilfitri Open House at one of the hotels here yesterday. The open house was held from 11am until 7pm.

The event was attended by about 500 stakeholders who had been very supportive towards Petronas especially during the pandemic.

“Celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri is something special this year. For Petronas, it is quite special because it is the first time after two years we are able to celebrate it like this though we have to adhere to the SOPs.

“We are fortunate that we have the opportunity to celebrate it together with our stakeholders and we hope that everyone can return to their normal situation just like before the pandemic,” he said.