Plans set out for Matadeng industrial park yet to kick off, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 20): Matadeng stands as a strategic node within the development of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), focusing on the Mukah-Balingian coastal zone.

However, the plans set out for Matadeng Industrial Park have yet to kick off, says Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

“As such, the government through Recoda (Regional Corridor Development Authority) will revise the necessary preparations in terms of the implementation of Matadeng Industrial Park,” he said in response to Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian)’s question about the government’s long-term investment plans for the integrated industrial development in Matadeng.

Nonetheless, Mussen (GPS-Batang Ai) said several projects had been implemented within Matadeng such as the Matadeng Food Court administered by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), and the expansion of Kampung Matadeng under the Department of Land and Survey.