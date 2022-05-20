PM: Sabah reflects true spirit of ‘Malaysian Family’



KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Sabah reflects the true spirit of ‘Malaysian Family’, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He also said a Kadazan proverb – Osusa Toi Asanang Tomoi-mo Mi-i-so (together in good and bad times), during the 2022 Sabah Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

“Since being appointed Prime Minister last August, I have visited Sabah four times and indeed this state is very close to my heart. I am proud to see the ethnic diversity in Sabah that can sit at the same table regardless of religious and racial sentiments. This is the true spirit of the Malaysian Family that wants to be emphasized.

“As the Kadazan saying goes, ‘Osusa Toi Asanang Tomoi-mo Mi-i-so’ which means together in good and bad times in one Malaysian Family. This is my great hope. Apart from that, the nature of openness of the people of Sabah has been proven to be firmly held in fostering the harmony of life of the people of this State.

“It is the hope of the Federal Government to see Sabah and Sarawak together enjoy rapid development like other states,” he said.

During the launching speech, Ismail pointed our several issues, including the Federal Government’s effort in eliminating the development gap between the Peninsula and Sabah and the existence of the toll-free Pan Borneo Highway that is expected to transform the entire areas in Sabah within five years.

He also said that the government remains committed to investing in education by repairing and rebuilding poor schools in rural Sabah.

The Ministry of Education, he said, has entrusted 113 poor schools in Sabah to the Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia and JKR Sabah as the implementing agency to upgrade the schools at a cost of RM1.02 billion.

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the government has also set a target of zero hardcore poor by the end of 2025.

“The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department are coordinating and facilitating the Malaysian Family Hardcore Poverty Eradication Program (BMTKM).

“Therefore, the government is holding a comprehensive engagement session with the cooperation of the state government and district offices to obtain input from all parties, including the grassroots level to ensure that this target can be achieved.

“Under the first phase of BMTKM, a total of 10 localities in Sabah have been identified, namely in Tongod, Pitas, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Nabawan, Tuaran, Sipitang, Beaufort and Ranau.

“Previously, poverty eradication programs were implemented in-silos in almost all agencies involved.

However, under the BMTKM program, the EPU and ICU will be the coordinators combining all parties involved such as ministries, state governments, academics, the private sector and civil society organizations (CSOs) to find the best methods to eradicate the hardcore poor holistically based on locality,” he said.

On the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) issue, Ismail said the Federal Government has always played a very positive role as a family member in fulfilling all the things in the agreement, especially what the Sabah should have.

“In this regard, a federal level committee has been formed and chaired by me as the Prime Minister and also joined by the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Hajiji Noor, to discuss various matters including Sabah’s demands through MA63.

“In the spirit of the Malaysian Family, we hope that any outstanding issues or requests from Sabah can be discussed and considered in the best possible way,” he added.

Ismail in his speech also said that the Federal Government is also aware of the importance of cooperation between neighbouring countries in controlling the borders, which are currently being tightened.

He said the Trilateral Cooperation Agreement (TCA) between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines will be reviewed to strengthen defence and security affairs in Sabah waters.

“I want to share good news for residents around Pagalungan, Nabawan who need a Border Crossing Pass or Crossing Pass. They no longer have to travel more than 100 kilometers to Keningau to get the pass which is now available at the Pagalungan Immigration Control Post, Nabawan.

“To ensure the no wrong door policy, the renewal of Long Term Visit Pass and Temporary Working Visit Pass (PLKS) can now be done at all Immigration offices in the state,” he said.

On the recent issue about airlines increasing their fare during Hari Raya, Ismail also said that the government is always sensitive to the grievances of Malaysian families, not only caused by the unreasonable increase in flight ticket prices, but also the delayed flight times during the festive season.

“Therefore, discussions will be held with the parties involved so that Malaysian families no longer have to worry when they want to return to their hometowns in the coming festive season,” he said.

Sabah is the third destination for the AKM tour inspired by the Prime Minister, after the first was held in Johor and the second in Perlis.

The AKM tour is part of the government’s efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people who want their well-being and peace to be guaranteed and their welfare protected.