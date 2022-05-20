Rep calls for elevation of Daro into division

KUCHING (May 20): The district of Daro should be elevated into a division to strengthen the administration and management of the area so that development plans can be implemented in greater detail, said its assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

He recommended that the borders of the districts of Matu and Tanjung Manis be resurveyed to create the new Daro Division – the state’s 13th.

“The creation of a new division can aid in realising the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 announced by the Premier of Sarawak in July last year, where four of the seven target variables of the economic sector – innovation, basic infrastructure, transportation, and utilities – can be implemented,” he said yesterday when debating the motion of appreciation of the Head of State’s address in the State Legislative Assembly.

Safiee said Daro’s elevation will greatly impact its people as they will enjoy accelerated infrastructure development due to its strategic location in the middle of the coastal area.

At the same time, he urged the construction of Daro Health Clinic be expedited as it is currently operating at a temporary premises following a fire on Oct 7, 2015.

“Piling at the clinic’s new site was done in 2020, completing the first phase of the project, but there has been no further progress since then.

“The current temporary site is neither comfortable nor conducive for patients. As the main health clinic, it offers a range of services to an average of 150 to 200 patients daily from Daro and Matu,” he added.

Safiee also called on the state government to put into operation the telecommunication towers that were erected in his constituency more than a year ago.

He said connectivity including internet access is vital in today’s digital era, and suggested that Sarawak either set up its own telecommunication company (telco) or offer subsidies as incentives to existing telcos to expand their service in rural areas.

“I would also like to suggest the opening of more commercial banks to spur the economic development in Daro, which currently only has Agro Bank and one Bank Rakyat ATM (automated teller machine).

“I frequently receive complaints from the people who face long queues for banking services especially at the end of the month, to the point where some are forced to travel to nearby towns for the services,” he added.