Cops arrest three men in Serian for murder

KUCHING (May 20): The Serian District police have arrested three male suspects for allegedly assaulting a male victim who had succumbed to his injuries at the Serian Hospital around 8.45am this morning.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement today said the deceased’s wife heard a commotion outside their house as she was trying to put their baby to sleep around 4pm on May 19.

“The wife also claimed that she heard her husband scream and quickly went out of the house when she saw a group of men assaulting her husband some 50 metres away from the house,” said Aswandy.

She rushed to her husband only to discover that he was already unconscious on the ground.

“The wife then brought him to the Balai Ringin clinic where he was later referred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further medical treatment,” said Aswandy.

Following the assault, the three suspects were arrested at 5am this morning under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

“However, we were informed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries and the case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he added.

The police, he said, are still investigating the case and have yet to determine the motive of the assault.