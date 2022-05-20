Sharifah Hasidah: Swak’s right to impose petroleum sales tax among matters resolved in MA63 talk

KUCHING (May 20): Several matters pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) have been resolved through the Special Council Meeting, the August house was told.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said one of the matters resolved was the agreement between the Government of Sarawak and Petronas through Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA).

She said through the CSA Sarawak now has the right to impose sales tax on petroleum products and Sarawak’s right to regulate gas distribution in Sarawak.

“We have also resolved the issue on Amendments to Articles 1 (2), 160 (2) and 161A (6) and (7) to the Federal Constitution, which came into force on 11 February 2022,” she said in her reply to a question from Dato Ibrahim Baki (GPS-Satok).

Through these amendments Sarawak is now recognised as territories within Malaysia instead of states in the federation.

Sharifah Hasidah said several demands of the State Government are also still under discussion.

One of them is the judicial administration issues in Sabah and Sarawak; and the proposed recognition of JKR Sarawak, Sarawak Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) as Technical Departments under Treasury Direction 182.

“The proposed increase in the Number of Dewan Rakyat Members from Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament and the proposed membership of Sarawak Government representatives in the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Board of Directors are also still being discussed.

“Discussion on the Special Grant revision formula under Article 1120 of the Federal Constitution is also still ongoing,” she said.