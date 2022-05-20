Suitable site being identified for Kapit bus terminal, DUN told

KUCHING (May 20): The Sarawak government is in the midst of identifying a suitable site for the construction of a bus terminal in Kapit, said Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He informed the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday that three sites are being considered for the facility, but the details would be made known later.

According to him, the ministry had bid for an allocation under the mid-term review of the 12th State Malaysia Plan to build the bus terminal.

“With the availability of this bus terminal, it is expected that an efficient and comfortable bus service can be provided to the residents in Kapit Division,” he said when replying to Wilson Nyabong Ijang (GPS-Pelagus).

Dr Jerip said further discussions between Kapit District Council, Kapit Divisional Land and Survey Department and Housing Development Corporation (HDC) – chaired by the Kapit Resident – will be held before the application for the bus terminal is finalised and submitted to the State Planning Council for consideration and approval.

He said public express bus service between Sibu and Kapit started operations on Jan 1 this year, following the completion of the road connecting Sibu and Kapit.

“The operation of this express bus service requires a bus terminal and other related facilities in Kapit.

“Therefore, the Sarawak Transport Ministry and the relevant government agencies have discussed and identified suitable sites for the construction of a bus terminal in Kapit,” said Dr Jerip.

He said the agencies involved were the Kapit Resident’s Office and district office, Kapit District Council, Kapit Divisional Public Works Department and Kapit Divisional Land and Survey Department.