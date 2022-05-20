Tanjong Datu rep calls for a permanent ICQS post at Telok Melano

KUCHING (May 20): There is need for a permanent Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) post at the Telok Melano Border to facilitate a more regulated border movement between Sarawak and Kalimantan border, said Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu).

“With the completion of the Sematan-Telok Melano Highway, opportunities are ripe for border intrusion both by land and by sea, especially through Tanjong Datu National Park.

“In addition to the ICQS, border patrols must be strengthened and enhanced, if not yet done, so as to reciprocate the numbers provided by our neighbour,” he said in his debate on Tuan Yang Terutama’s (TYT) address at the at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Azizul noted that the matter of border security has been raised several times by his predecessor.

“It seems that not much has been accomplished but nevertheless, I must thank the Sarawak Government for the construction of the Temporary Telok Melano Border Control Post with an allocation of RM500,000. The construction has been completed and now in full use.

“I must emphasise on the word temporary as I definitely do not want the Border Control Post to be permanently temporary! So I urge the relevant authority to be very serious in this matter as it entails the security of the country.

“To date we have been lucky that during the lockdown, not much inter-border movement happened. Now that the borders are opened, we need to be vigilant and beef up our security,” he said.

On a separate matter, Azizul said he is in agreement that project implementing and monitoring agencies must endeavour to ensure projects and programs under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 are delivered on time.

As such, he urged implementing agencies to be extra thorough in their planning and execution of the projects so as to avoid undue delays.

“In addition, all parties including contractors must also continue to improve their capacities and competencies so as to be able to complete all projects on time.

“I would also urge monitoring agencies, and consultants to closely monitor projects under their charge and to ensure the necessary interventions are carried out once there are inklings that projects are not going well as planned,” he said.

Azizul understood that delayed projects were granted an Extension Of Time (EOT) during execution due to reasonable circumstances and once approved, the projects are considered back on track.

However, he pointed out, the actual delivery of the projects would still be delayed even though the projects would be completed eventually.

“These delays cause inconvenience to the people. Delayed roads and bridges completion prolong traffic congestion, wasting time and resources and compromise safety, delays in hospitals and schools construction, deny the rakyat access to quality health care and education, delays in utility projects also deny the rakyat to treated water, continuous electricity supply or uninterrupted telecommunication services.

“In simple terms, delayed projects prolong the waiting of people to enjoy benefits of projects which will improve their quality of life,” he said.